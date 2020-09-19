URBANA — Champaign County Sheriff‘s deputies are investigating two recent shootings in northeast Urbana in which homes were hit, one where occupants were sleeping.
Lt. Curt Apperson said about 3 a.m. Thursday, deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Clifton Drive where approximately 30 rounds had been fired.
“We believe that the house was hit 10 times and a vehicle outside was hit 10 times,“ Apperson said.
The bullets went through windows, passing over two children under the age of 10 who were sleeping. No one was injured.
The second shooting, apparently unrelated, happened later that same day.
Apperson said about 4:40 p.m. deputies received multiple calls of shots fired in the 0 to 100 block of Richard Drive.
“Deputies got there, did interviews, and learned seven shots were fired, “ he said.
Two vehicles and one home were hit but no people were injured.
Apperson said deputies believe one person did that shooting.
“The property hit did not appear to be the target of the shooter, “ Apperson said.
In areas of Champaign and Urbana that are in the county’s jurisdiction there have been about 13 incidents of confirmed shots fired in 2020.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.