CHAMPAIGN — A 28-year-old Champaign man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a late-night fight Wednesday.
Responding to a report of a shooting with injuries shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, police located a victim with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said a fight was taking place when someone fired multiple rounds into the crowd. No one else was injured, police said.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.