URBANA - A person riding a bicycle in Urbana was fatally shot Saturday evening.
A release from Urbana police said several callers to 911 reported hearing multiple shots fired at 6:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Philo Road, about three blocks north of Florida Avenue.
Police found a person lying in the road who had apparently been riding a bicycle. The victim, hit once by gunfire, was taken to Carle Hospital but did not live.
Police learned that the shots came from the driveway of a house at 1309 S. Philo Road, where a vehicle was parked.
The coroner has not released the name of the victim yet and police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.