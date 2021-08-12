CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting near Central High School this morning that left one person injured.
Preliminary information from Champaign police is that the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of West University Avenue and South New Street, which is just west of the high school.
The victim’s condition is unknown as he is being treated at an area hospital.
Police have shut down some streets as they investigate so it's best to avoid the area for a while.
A vehicle was seen leaving quickly but it’s unknown at this time if the shot or shots came from it.
The incident brings to 163 the number of confirmed shots fired in Champaign this year.
We will have more information as it becomes available.