DANVILLE — Police are investigating whether three separate shootings that sent four people, between the ages of 15 and 20, to the hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday evening are related.
The incidents occurred within roughly a two-hour time period on the city’s east side.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said police were first called around 8:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Moore Street for a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim said he was walking in that block when he heard gunshots and was struck in the leg.
He said he didn’t know where the shots came from or see who was shooting. The teen was transported to the hospital.
Next, at 8:58 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The victim said he was sitting in front of a residence in that block when someone started shooting from a gray-colored car. He was unable to provide a description of the subject. The teen said he ran from the scene but was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital.
Then, around 10:57 p.m., police were called to the unit block of South State Street for another report of shots fired. After officers began investigating the scene, they learned that two victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
When they arrived at the hospital, officers spoke to the victims — a 20-year-old Danville man who was shot in the shoulder and another 20-year-old local man who was shot in the finger. Both victims said they were in the unit block of South State Street when someone started shooting from an unknown location. They were unable to provide a description of the suspect.
Webb said all four victims were treated for their wounds, which were non-life-threatening. He said no other injuries were reported.
Anyone who has any information about any of these shootings is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).