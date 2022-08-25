CHAMPAIGN — As they got ready to bury one of their own today, residents of a north Champaign neighborhood waited for word that Rashidi Overstreet's killer had been caught.
It's been eight days since the 40-year-old library security guard was shot and killed while attending a party at 410 Brookwood Drive — and friends and family remain as frustrated as they are heartbroken.
"I don't know why people are afraid to come forward. If they were his friends, why won't they help out?" Alicia Brown, Mr. Overstreet's aunt, said Monday afternoon.
"I don't know what went on in that house, and I don't know who was there. I just know that something terrible happened."
As of Monday evening, Champaign police reported no arrests in connection with the incident, the sixth in the city in the past six months to end with a man being shot and killed.
Five of those cases remain open, with only the June 24 shooting of Allen Redding resulting in murder charges.
"I've seen a few police cruisers going by, but that was all they were doing: cruising by," said Jamal Smith, who was setting a bag of leaves near a curb, blocks from the crime scene.
"I'm hoping the fact that we haven't heard much from the police is a sign that an arrest is right around the corner," Destiny Jones said while out for a walk.
Mr. Overstreet will be mourned today, with services at Champaign's Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
"During the time we were roommates, Rashidi and I became brothers. And now I am attending his funeral," Nathan Clemons said Monday while walking his dog near the Brookwood Drive home they had shared. "I miss him more than words can really describe."