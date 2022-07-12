CHAMPAIGN — Halfway through the year, shootings in Champaign are down significantly compared with last year.
Through July 11, Champaign has had 71 confirmed shootings, less than half of the 145 shootings Champaign police reported in the same period of 2021.
The Champaign Police Department released updated shooting statistics Tuesday afternoon, including June’s totals and some incident data from the first 11 days of July.
Compared to 2021, which was a record year of gun violence locally and nationally, the biggest discrepancies lie in the last couple months of shooting data.
In May 2021, there were 34 confirmed shootings; the most of any month last year. This May, it was nine.
In June 2021, police confirmed 28 shootings and four gun homicides.
This June, there were eight confirmed shootings in Champaign, the lowest of any month since February 2021, and one gun homicide.
Also down are the number of shootings with property damage — 72 through June of last year, 36 this year — and the number of individuals struck by gunfire — 33 last year, 18 this year.
In the first 11 days of July, there were 10 shootings last year and four this year.
The number of shooting incidents reported this year doesn’t reach 2020’s level, either.
There were 79 confirmed shootings through June 30, 2020.
Champaign police responded to 21,534 calls for service through July 11, 2022.
They’ve made arrests in three homicide cases this year and for five homicides and one shooting incident that took place in prior years, and seized 100 unlawfully possessed firearms.
“I am very proud of the hard work and commitment the men and women of the Champaign Police Department continue to exhibit every day. They are working tirelessly to make our community safer, and we are seeing the positive results of their efforts,” said Police Chief Timothy Tyler, who started last month.
“I also want to thank our residents who are sharing information about the criminal activity they witness so we can hold people accountable for their actions. While we are certainly trending in the right direction, I know we still have a lot of work to do.”