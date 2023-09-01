CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for the person who fired several shots at an apartment complex in west Champaign Friday.
Shortly after 1 p.m., callers to 911 reported hearing anywhere from six to 10 shots fired at the Countrybrook apartments in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue.
Preliminary information is that police found that shots had been fired into an apartment but so far, have found no one injured.
Through the end of July of this year, police had taken 36 reports of shots fired, 20 of which involved injury to people and 32 of which involved property damage.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or with the “P3 Tips” mobile app.