CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for the person or people responsible for firing shots Tuesday night that resulted in one man being injured inside a west Champaign home.
A release from Lt. Nate Rath said residents of the 700 block of Crescent Drive called police at 10:16 p.m. to report shots had been fired. Police found evidence that several shots were fired outside and at least two apartments were hit.
They also found a 25-year-old man, still conscious, inside a home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.
Police have no suspects and are asking anyone in that area who might have outside video surveillance to contact them to share it at 217-351-4545.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.