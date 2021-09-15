CHAMPAIGN - Police are looking for the person or persons who fired a gun in the vicinity of Centennial High School Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the high school at 913 Crescent Drive shortly after 1:38 p.m.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said preliminary reports are that “numerous rounds” were fired in or around the field just north of the high school.
No injuries have been reported.
Both the high school and Jefferson Middle School were on lockdown, according to students there. However, police said the lockdowns had been liifted by about 2:45 p.m.
The school district spokesman was not immediately available to answer questions.