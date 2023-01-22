CHAMPAIGN - Police continue to investigate a shots fired call in west Champaign Saturday night that featured a vehicle crashing into a light pole.
Champaign police Lt. Andre Davis said police were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and Stonegate Drive about 7:45 p.m.
They found a vehicle had hit a light pole and a fire hydrant and confirmed that shots had been fired. The occupants of the vehicle were gone by the time police arrived.
Officers diverted traffic from that area to investigate the accident and shooting and clean up the debris from the crash.
Police have not received any reports of anyone being injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those wanting to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.