MAHOMET — After a hiatus last year, the Showcase Parade of Homes is returning, with five homes and apartments for viewing in Mahomet this year, as well as two more in Urbana.
“We’re focusing on two communities,” said Jessica Hanson, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of East Central Illinois. “The goal is to promote homebuilding in Champaign-Urbana.”
Guests will be able to visit the selected homes in the Conway Farms subdivision of Mahomet and Urbana’s South Ridge subdivision from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday, and again the following weekend.
The Conway Farms homes are on Kassen Avenue and Churchill Road off U.S. 150 in Mahomet.
And the South Ridge subdivision is southeast of Windsor and Philo roads across from First Baptist Church of Urbana.
The Parade of Homes will have welcome areas in both subdivisions.
Tickets cost $5 and are available online at showcaseparadeofhomes.com and in-person at the event.
Tabeling Development and Hillshire Development are sponsoring the event, which features their properties.
In addition to the three houses in Mahomet, Austin Tabeling said guests will be able to look at a couple apartments they have there.
He said the homes have a farm-style look to them while still feeling modern with energy-efficient and smart-home features.
“We’ll have every house and apartment staffed the whole time,” Tabeling said.
Hanson said the homes in Urbana were chosen because of the city’s Think Urbana tax-incentive program, which reduces property taxes for homes built in the city’s enterprise zone and eliminates the sales tax for home builders on building materials.
“People get quite a discount on their taxes, and there’s an exemption for sales tax,” said Carl Hill, owner of Hillshire Development. “That’s a big deal.”
He touted South Ridge as “probably one of the best little” subdivisions with houses in the $200,000 to $450,000 range.
“But a lot of people just haven’t heard about it,” Hill said. “I’m hoping to have this show help put this place on the map.”