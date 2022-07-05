SIDNEY — A boil order issued Tuesday by Illinois American Water for the village of Sidney was expected to remain in effect for at least part of Wednesday, company spokeswoman Karen Cotton said.
The company expected to be able to lift the boil order late afternoon or early evening Wednesday, she said, “but it could be the next day depending on when we run samples.”
The company said a contractor working in the area hit a transmission water main, which caused a drop in water pressure.
The boil order was issued according to Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
When the water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in a community's distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution, according to Illinois American Water.
All water customers in the area should bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for cooking or drinking, the company said.
The water is OK to use for bathing and washing without boiling.
Customers were being notified via calls, email and media outreach and will be notified the same way when the boil order is lifted, the company said.