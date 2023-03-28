URBANA — A Sidney man wanted for trying to get a child to have sex with him is in police custody.
Joshua Green, 36, was arrested Monday afternoon in Sidney after a warrant for his arrest had been issued Friday. He is charged with indecent solicitation to commit sexual assault.
The charge alleges that in late August, Green sent multiple text messages of a sexual nature to an adolescent he knew urging the child to engage in different sex acts with him. Some of the messages included photos of Green’s sex organ.
The child’s mother became aware of the text messages and brought them to the attention of police. The case was investigated by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
Last week, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond on the warrant for Green at $500,000.
Court records show he had previous convictions for retail theft, domestic battery, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and misuse of a credit card.
Indecent solicitation is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties upon conviction ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.