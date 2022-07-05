SIDNEY — Illinois American Water has issued a boil order for the village of Sidney.
The company said a contractor working in the area hit a transmission water main, which caused a drop in water pressure.
The boil order is being issued according to Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
When the water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in a community's distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution, according to Illinois American Water.
All water customers in the area should bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for cooking or drinking, the company said.
The water is OK to use for bathing and washing without boiling.
Customers were being notified via calls, email and media outreach and will be notified the same way when the boil order is lifted, the company said.