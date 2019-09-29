Mary Schenk’s rundown of six recently filed juvenile gun cases:
A 17-year-old male from Rantoul was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons following his arrest Sept. 19. A concerned relative felt what she believed was a gun in his backpack and alerted police. They tried to stop him on a bicycle but he fled and eventually was arrested at gunpoint.
In the backpack, police found a loaded .22-caliber revolver, just under a gram of cocaine, a scale and plastic bags. The revolver had been stolen in a Sept. 3 residential burglary on Kenneth Drive in Rantoul. Three other guns taken in that same break-in have not been recovered. The teen, on probation for residential burglary, refused to talk to police.
A 15-year old Urbana boy who went to prison for mob action in connection with a brawl at Urbana High School in February and is already out was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons after he allegedly shot himself in the groin on Sept. 11.
Urbana police found the injured youth alone in the 2000 block of Philo Road. He reported he had a gun in his waistband and it fired accidentally, but police could not find any gun.
A 14-year-old Champaign boy awaiting sentencing for multiple car burglaries in Champaign in July and August was arrested for an attack Sept. 15 outside Centennial High School. He allegedly produced a loaded revolver and showed it to another youth with whom he had a history of conflict. He handed it to someone else, then began a physical fight.
When the victim tried to walk away, the teen retrieved the gun and hit the other teen in the head with it. The victim went to the hospital and needed stitches.
A 15-year-old Urbana youth is awaiting sentencing for possession of a stolen gun. He pleaded guilty to having the gun of a relative who worked in law enforcement that police linked to a home that was shot up on Beslin Street in Urbana on May 12. Several people were inside but no one was injured.
When arrested Aug. 15 at Urbana High School in possession of ammunition, he told police he hadn’t shot the house but knew who did. Casings collected from the Beslin address matched those from the relative’s gun.
A 15-year-old Urbana boy was convicted of unlawful use of weapons for carrying a loaded .22-caliber revolver in his backpack Aug. 13 in Urbana. A concerned citizen reported seeing a group of boys on South Philo Road carrying guns. Police approached the group in the parking lot of Salt and Light.
While one officer was dealing with a teen with a BB gun in his waistband who came forward right away, another teen with a backpack refused police orders to stay where he was. After he walked toward the officer and the youth with a BB gun, police detained him and found the loaded gun in his backpack.
A 17-year-old from Urbana was arrested Sept. 10 for possession of a weapon. Police had been called to the Urbana Adult Education office on South Race Street because staff knew the youth, who had earlier been in the building, was outside and let another teen know he was waiting for him. Staff believed he had a gun.
As police approached him, he ran, tossing something as he fled. After his arrest at gunpoint, police found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a bush along his flight path.
On Sept. 20, the teen asked Judge Tom Difanis to release him pending his resentencing for residential burglary, telling Difanis in a letter he had the gun because he felt he needed to protect himself. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz argued that “he is the one that everyone else needs to protect themselves from.” Difanis declined to let the teen out.
In July 2018, the teen’s brother was seriously injured in a shooting on Beech Street in Urbana as he rode on the handlebars of a bicycle.