Six-year CBA between city of Urbana, fire union one council vote away from completion
URBANA — Recommended for approval Monday night by council from the committee of the whole: a six-year collective bargaining agreement between the city and its local firefighters union.
The length of the deal is “unusual” for Urbana, said labor and employee relations manager Michelle Brooks, but one that “gives both side a sense of certainty and the ability to kind of plan, know what wages are so we can focus on other matters at hand.”
Unlike prior contracts, which Brooks said focused largely on operational issues, the one that runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2028 dealt primarily with wages and compensation.
The total cost to the city over the six years is approximately $3 million, Brooks and CFO Elizabeth Hannan wrote in a memo prepared for this week’s meeting. That includes about $2.86 million in wage increases.
Among the terms of the 83-page deal:
— Across-the-board wage increases of 2.75 percent effective the start of this month, followed by 3 percent hikes on July 1 of the next five years.
— The department’s vehicle machinery technicians will now qualify for specialty pay, along with hazardous materials technicians, technical rescue technicians and fire investigators.
— The city’s educational incentive bonus (2.5 percent of the base firefighter/EMT-1 pay) will now go to any staffer who completes a bachelor’s or master’s degree in fire administration, business administration, public administration “or degrees with substantially similar coursework,” as determined by the fire chief and the city.
— A one-time reimbursement of $300 to go toward the purchase of prescription eye-glasses (with corrective lenses) to be worn under firefighters’ masks.
Brooks led the city’s negotiating team, which also included Fire Chief Demond Dade, Deputy Chief Kyle Hensch, interim HR manager Femi Fletcher and Deputy Finance Director Shaennon Clark.
Andy Stewart was lead negotiator for the union, joined by fellow fire engineer Mike Jannusch and firefighters Austin Upton, Calvin Kerns, Jake Hutchcraft, Jason Rushing, Josh Fitzsimmons and Chad Johnson.
The resolution was unanimously recommended, without any of the debate or drama that has come with other recent items on council agendas. Grace Wilkin and James Quisenberry were both absent from this week’s meeting.