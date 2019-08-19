URBANA — In addition to helping start a fund in their daughter’s honor, Yingying Zhang’s family is giving $20,000 to the people who provided information that helped lead to her murderer’s arrest and conviction.
“Now that the trial is complete, rewards of $20,000 are being made to those who provided information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person who kidnapped Yingying,” states an update on the GoFundMe page.
The campaign raised over $161,000 from more than 3,500 people since Ms. Zhang went missing two summers ago.
Her family’s attorney, Steve Beckett, declined to say who exactly will be receiving the reward money.
At the trial in June, where Brendt Christensen was convicted of kidnapping and killing Ms. Zhang in June 2017 and sentenced to life in prison, his ex-girlfriend, Terra Bullis, was a star witness for the prosecution who testified about wearing a wire for the FBI.
In recorded conversations over several days, Christensen eventually opened up to Bullis, and after attending a campus vigil for Ms. Zhang, he told her in gruesome detail how he said he killed the visiting Chinese scholar.
A day later, he was arrested.
Emily Hogan also provided valuable information to authorities and key testimony during the trial, telling her story of being approached by Christensen the same day he kidnapped Ms. Zhang. She refused to get in his car, called police and later identified him in a photo lineup.
After the trial, Beckett and Zhidong Wang, another attorney for Ms. Zhang’s family, praised Bullis and Hogan.
“Yingying’s family owes a debt of gratitude to both of these brave young women,” they said in June. “Terra’s courage is self-evident, and the assistance she gave to law enforcement was invaluable.”
And, “Emily’s willingness to come forward and testify about the defendant’s conduct toward her was also a key part of the case,” they said.
After sentencing in July, U.S. District Judge Jim Shadid also praised them as two of the many “heroes” who helped catch and convict Christensen.
He said Bullis showed “more courage than the defendant could ever muster to help law enforcement bring him to this day of judgment and spoiling the defendant’s goal of getting away with murder.”
After Ms. Zhang went missing, Champaign County Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $40,000. It was later increased to $50,000, the largest in the organization’s 33-year history.
The reward money was raised through the GoFundMe account, said John Hecker, president of the local Crime Stoppers, which served as a conduit and helped publicize the reward.
“We were pleased to try to be responsive to their needs, but as far as amounts and who’s going to get paid, that’s their decision entirely, and rightly so,” Hecker said. “It’s their money, and they should be making that decision.”
The GoFundMe funds will also be used to help pay for the “family’s final U.S. expenses,” according to the campaign update, and $30,000 will be used as the lead gift of “Yingying’s Fund,” an endowment through the University of Illinois Foundation being announced today.
The endowment will help support international students in crisis and their families.
“The Fund shall provide support for international UIUC students who experience emergencies or other situations where they are in urgent need of access to funds to address the urgent situation, and ideally continue their education,” according to the description at go.illinois.edu/YingyingFund. “It may also be used to support familial travel expenses, which may include but (are) not limited to airfare, lodging, and meals, for the student’s immediate family.”
The fund is formally being announced this morning at a press conference at the Illini Union, where Ms. Zhang’s father will speak and a message will be read from her boyfriend, whom she had planned to marry.
In addition to the $30,000 gift from her family, more than 450 people have donated over $25,000 to the fund since it was announced earlier this month.