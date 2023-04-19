DANVILLE — Danville drivers traveling around local schools will be getting a reminder to slow down.
Police Chief Chris Yates said numerous radar speed signs have been purchased and placed in the areas where police have received the most complaints about high traffic speed.
“These signs will provide assistance to drivers to be aware of their speed in areas in which students may be present,” Yates said.
The signs will do several things, including:
• Remind drivers of the speed limit in the posted area
• Register the vehicle’s speed and display it with bright LED lighting and tell motorists to slow down if they are speeding or say “thank you” to those going at or below the posted speed limit
• Provide data on peak traffic times and indicate peak times in which there is excessive speeding
• Reflect speed restrictions/changes during applicable hours in marked school speed zones
• Will not cause tickets to be issued automatically such as a traffic-enforcement camera
Added Yates: “There have been numerous complaints of speeding motorists in school zones and the areas surrounding by school staff, parents of students as well as neighborhood residents concerned for the safety of our community’s children during drop off and dismissal.”
Yates said many of those who are speeding are not deliberately exceeding the limit with no regard to the safety of children. Rather they are either not paying attention to the time of day or are trying to get back and forth to work, appointments or other reasons for travel.