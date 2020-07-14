CHAMPAIGN — As the seven members of the Unit 4 school board sat mostly in separate spaces on a videoconference on Monday, they discussed the Champaign school district’s preliminary plan to bring kids back to school.
During a meeting that stretched late into the night, board members discussed scaling back the amount of students who will physically come to school.
“If we have the ability to do school in-person and online, we need to be making those hard decisions on who gets access to some of those,” board member Chris Kloeppel said. “And I think we need to be really thoughtful about the adults who we’re asking to be in those spaces.”
The students that are highest priority to come into the school, in order, are “students with IEP’s and 504 Plans, English Learners, students who would benefit from additional in-person instructional time,” and children under the age of 13, according to the district’s plan.
The original Unit 4 plan set a goal of 18 students per classroom. Much of the board’s discussion centered around reducing that number.
That plan calls for at least two different schedules, separating first through fifth-graders from middle school and high schoolers. First through fifth-graders would be offered in-person instruction every day with four hours of instruction, breakfast and lunch.
Middle and high schoolers would each go to school in person twice a week in the morning, with schools separating into groups of two, with half going on Mondays and Thursdays and half going Tuesdays and Friday. School would be at-home on Wednesdays.
The district would also offer what they call Virtual Academy, which is a separate online school for families who do not want to send their children to in-person school. In the preliminary plan, Virtual Academy teachers would gather in a separate location, but Ken Kleber, the district’s director of human resources, said that accommodations will be made on a case-by-case basis for teachers who are high-risk with COVID-19.
The district also decided to put forth a plan to push the start of school for students to Aug. 24 in order to provide two extra days of professional development to teachers. Board members asked Superintendent Susan Zola about “slow-rolling” the start of the year as teachers and students adjust to a completely new form of school.
Zola also touched on the possibility of collaborating with University of Illinois on its COVID-19 test and about using outdoor spaces for classes.
“This plan initially was heavily weighted on trying to see our students,” Zola said, “and if it felt like it was too much, I understand. But the bar was important to set, and certainly we can back away from those numbers and back away from who we want to see in person initially.”
Mike Sitch, vice president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers, said he was satisfied with the district’s willingness to involve the union in the decision-making process and thought it was important that the district provided a plan to present to the board.
Ultimately, the union wasn’t satisfied with the plan.
“Teachers across the country are pushing back against the idea that our lives, the lives of our students, and the lives of their families are being weighed against the desire for economic growth and a ‘return to normalcy,’” Sitch said in a statement.
“I want you to hear this very clearly,” Sitch added. “CFT will not be complicit in the deaths of teachers, our CESP brothers and sisters, our administrators, or the grandparents and other family members stepping in to fill the gaps while parents go off to work.”