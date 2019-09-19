CHAMPAIGN — A long-desired expansion of Promise Healthcare’s SmileHealthy dental program is under way with the help of a federal funding award and the hiring of a second dentist.
Champaign-based Promise Healthcare is one of 14 health centers in Illinois receiving a Health Resources and Services Administration grant to help expand access to dental care in its community.
The SmileHealthy dental program serves primarily lower-income patients who have a particularly tough time paying for dental care at many private dental offices. About 65 percent of its patients are covered by Medicaid and the other 35 percent are uninsured, according to Promise Executive Director Nancy Greenwalt.
Until recently, the dental program has operated with just one full-time dentist and some bits of time provided by other dentists helping out in the community, but a second dentist was recently hired, Greenwalt said.
“It’s huge for us,” she said. “It’s huge for the community.”
The $295,900 in federal money will be used to revamp the SmileHealthy dental center’s tiny sterilization room, where equipment must be sterilized after each patient use, Greenwalt said. The extra capacity in that room has been needed to expand the capacity of the dental program because it already serves a high volume, she said.
Last year, just over 3,300 of Promise Healthcare’s 12,700 medical and/or dental patients were seen for dental care through SmileHealthy, Greenwalt said.
With the second dentist and the improvement of the sterilization room, the program should be able to expand the number of patients it sees by 40 to 50 percent, she said.
The two dentists will work within the existing exam room space, but having two dentists on board means one can be working in the dental center and one can be seeing patients in the center’s mobile clinic, Greenwalt said.
Promise Healthcare plans to approach the broader community to help support the addition of the second dentist, Greenwalt said.
For now, the dental program is welcoming new child patients, but can serve only those adults who are Promise Healthcare patients, with the exception of dental emergencies, she said. Patients with pain and other emergencies will continue to be worked in, regardless of whether they’re Promise patients.
Greenwalt said she expects the new available appointment slots for dental care to fill up fast.
While she’s excited about the expansion, she said, she feels terrible about the continued need for access to dental care beyond Promise Healthcare’s own adult patients.
“Eventually, we’d like to serve the broader community,” she said.
Promise is one of 298 health centers nationally sharing more than $85 million in federal HRSA funding, and one of just 14 centers being awarded the money in Illinois. The funding is the first investment that federal agency has made solely for health centers’ oral health care infrastructure, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The grants are intended to support such expenses as minor renovations to modernize existing facilities, training, and purchases of dental and radiology equipment and mobile dental units.