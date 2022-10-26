ARTHUR — One of the Arthur area’s top tourist attractions this time of year is back, all lit up and putting on a show.
The pumpkin house — appropriately located in the 200 block of South Vine Street — has been a staple for about the past 20 years.
Featuring 200 carved and lit-up pumpkins, the pumpkin house is a community project headed by Bruce Wood with lots of help from students, staff and administration at Arthur Elementary School and members of the community. Its first light-up day was Sunday.
The folks at The Great Pumpkin Patch of rural Arthur have donated the orange gourds for the past eight years or so. Before that, Wood bought all of them.
Wood said he heads the pumpkin house project by default because he saw a similar house in Kenova, W.Va., that has pumpkins surrounding it, although on a much grander scale. Try about 3,000 pumpkins.
“Years ago, when I had a cabin in West Virginia, I owned the pharmacy in Arthur that had a soda fountain,” Wood said. “I saw a sign for a soda fountain in Kenova.”
He visited the place, and the owner said that’s not the biggest draw in Kenova. He told him about the massive pumpkin display at a Victorian mansion in the community.
Driving home to Illinois, Wood decided to do something similar, although on a much smaller scale.
The first year, he and friends put pumpkins at the Arthur house as well as the Tuscola house where he lives and in Atwood, where some friends reside.
Since then, they’ve scaled back to just the Arthur house, which is owned by Iris Dicks.
About 150 pumpkins were carved by the students and others at the elementary school, “which we definitely appreciate,” Wood said. Community volunteers carved the remainder.
The younger students drew faces on their pumpkins the day before carving them, Wood said.
He’d like to get more local residents involved in the carving to make it a truly community event.
How long it takes to carve a pumpkin depends on how fancy you want to make the face, Wood said.
“We require you gut it from the bottom” so a light can be put in it. “Gutting takes 10 to 15 minutes, and then how intricate you want to be for the carving. You can do faces in five to 10 minutes,” Wood said.
Members of the football team erected a scaffolding at the house for the pumpkins to be displayed.
The scene is lit with Christmas lights.
The pumpkin house, located downtown, brings people from throughout the region — from as far away as Charleston and Decatur. But another group beat them all by several thousand miles. A group touring the area from China stopped by. They’d never seen a pumpkin before.