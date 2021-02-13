MAHOMET - Working smoke detectors and a well-timed arrival kept a fire in a Mahomet home from getting out of control Saturday afternoon.
Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller said firefighters were summoned to a ranch home in the 600 block of Dianne Lane just after 1:30 p.m.
Food left unattended on a stove had caught fire and flames spread to nearby kitchen cabinets.
“By chance, their high school-aged son came home, heard the alarms, looked in the window and saw smoke and called for help,” Koller said. “They had just put all new smoke detectors in.”
Firefighters got a puppy and a grown dog out of the house and were able to put the fire out using a pump can.
Although the fire damage was mostly contained to the kitchen cabinets, it left enough smoke throughout the house that Koller said the family was going to stay with relatives while it cleared out.
Firefighters were at the home about an hour.