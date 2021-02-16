It’s been a long time since Champaign County has seen this much snow in one event.
But with winds dieing down early Tuesday and lots of folks sheltering in place, local road crews appear to be getting the upper hand on Mother Nature’s latest gift.
Preliminary totals from the National Weather Service put the amount of snow between 11 p.m. Sunday to about 7 a.m. Tuesday at 8 inches southeast of Champaign and 7.5 inches southeast of Savoy. Homer reported 9.7 inches in that time frame.
The last comparable blast was on March 25, 2013, when the area got 11 ½ inches.
Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue said snow plow drivers came back into work at 4 a.m. Tuesday after leaving last evening. Blue said it was his call to pull them off the roads.
“The snow was coming down at a pretty good rate. (Monday) night the winds were pretty heavy, around 20 mph, as the sun was going down and after the sun went down, it was very difficult to see,” he said
“My theory is if we’re having trouble seeing, we are putting our plow drivers and anyone else who is out on the road in danger just by being out there. We did keep two plow drivers in the shop all night in case there was an emergency that we needed to help the sheriff or an ambulance get to. Luckily, we did not have any issues like that last night,” he said.
“On the majority of the county roads, we have two lanes open. But there is significant drifting and blowing we’ll have to take care of after we get the roads open,” Blue said Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he started consulting in the afternoon with Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz about what was on the Tuesday docket before deciding to close the courthouse and the Brookens Administrative Center.
“It was already a short week and no jury trials were scheduled,” Heuerman, noting Monday was a federal holiday and the courthouse was closed for that. “I didn’t want to wait until 6 a.m. Tuesday to decide.”
Heuerman said his patrol deputies who were out overnight mercifully had no emergencies they couldn’t handle.
Blue said the county has nine major plow routes but the cold weather and continuous plowing has taken two trucks out of service.
“We have seven (now) but we have mechanics at the shop working on the trucks to see if they can get them going. I would imagine we’ll have to be out all day and through the evening,” Blue said of his staff.
In Urbana, a sleep-deprived Vince Gustafson was looking at the bright side of the storm’s timing.
“Had this snow fallen this week last time, it would have been a different scenario in terms of help,” said the deputy director of operations for public works. That’s because several employees who had been exposed to COVID were in quarantine a week ago. By Monday, that number was down to three out of a staff of about 36 available for snow removal.
By mid-morning Tuesday, the 12 drivers on each of the 12-hour shifts were in full swing and moving from main and secondary routes into residential neighborhoods.
The city also announced that snow must be removed by noon Wednesday from sidewalks in designated districts downtown, in the University area, and on South Philo Road.
However, the snow packed streets are likely to be around a while, he said.
“Right now, we are eyeing other small events on Thursday. I’m hoping by Saturday into Sunday when the temperatures get above freezing, we’ll get the snow pack off the roads.”
“At this point with these frigid temperatures, our salt and liquid applications lose their effectiveness. Until we start to see temperatures into the 20s and above freezing, drivers can expect to see some areas snow packed even after we’ve plowed,” Gustafson said.
Champaign public works crews were getting a snow removal assist from outside contractors with six pieces of equipment, said public works spokesman Kris Koester.
"With this much snow, it could be a couple of days if just our staff was trying to get into areas with cul-de-sacs and dead ends. They help us with those areas that would come next (after secondary routes)," said Koester.
A city crew of about 20 has been out in 14 large trucks and four smaller pieces of equipment around the clock since Sunday night. They have been working 12-hour shifts and anticipated doing so until mid-day Wednesday, when they plan to re-evaluate.
"With not having more snow in the forecast, we may focus on the push back of snow at intersections and cleaning out secondaries," said Koester.
Koester agreed with Gustafson that it will be a while before we see really clean surfaces because it's too cold for salt or liquid forms of ice melt to be effective.
"What happens is ... it melts the top layer but the cold temperature recreates a sheet of ice on tops," he said.
Once the temperatures consistently hover around freezing, then that snow pack can be busted up and moved.