CHAMPAIGN — Local health officials said a global health network tracking coronavirus cases is incorrect in indicating there are two cases in Urbana.
HealthLynked Corp. — which released its coronavirus COVID-19 tracker application for IOS mobile devices on Feb. 27 and its Android version March 5 — shows two “asymptomatic” cases in Urbana.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said there are several potential local COVID-19 cases under investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health, but there weren’t any confirmed cases as of Monday.
The health district will announce that if and when a case is confirmed, she said.
The HealthLynked information appears to include self-reported information, Pryde said.
“The application allows users to report how they are feeling and if they are having any symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 infection,” HealthLynked said in a statement Monday. “In addition, the application includes a detailed global map tracking the virus, the latest Twitter feeds and a real-time chat for users to engage with people from around the world to share information.”
Dr. Robert Parker, director of University of Illinois McKinley Health Center, also said there aren’t any local cases that he’s aware of.
“We have returning students and faculty from high-risk areas doing self-quarantine per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” he said.