URBANA — Some residents of Clark-Lindsey Village were being relocated to hotels on Thanksgiving eve after a "significant" water main break caused flooding at the Urbana retirement community.
“For the safety and comfort of our residents living in our independent living apartments, we are assisting them in relocating temporarily to hotel rooms that we have secured, or to be with their families,” President and CEO Deb Reardanz said Wednesday evening. “We are working as quickly as possible to minimize any inconvenience and to have residents return to their apartments.”
The cause of the water main break, which the Urbana Fire Department responded to, is under investigation.
There was flooding in some of the common areas at Clark-Lindsey, but no resident apartments were affected, officials said.
In a news release Wednesday, Clark-Lindsey said the relocation plan did not impact Meadowbrook Health Center, Green House Homes or Meadows Edge villa residents.
Nursing care, dining, maintenance and other services continue to operate, officials added.
Clark-Lindsey said the water supply has been shut off while repairs are being made.