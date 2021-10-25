GIBSON CITY — Residents let out a sigh of relief after Sunday’s storms dropped about 4 inches of rain on the community.
That was enough to flood several streets, but not enough to enter homes — in contrast to an August storm that caused extensive damage to dwellings.
“We knew when we got the forecast we would have some issues,” Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said. “When you get that amount of rain, there’s not a lot you can do, just keep (drains) unplugged and hope it drains as quick as possible.”
Dickey said South Gray and South Guthrie streets had flooding, but nothing that entered homes.
“We’re in the process of hiring engineers to look at that,” Dickey said, adding there have been water issues there before.
The city recently completed a $3 million sewer upgrade to alleviate flooding problems, which Dickey said “helped a lot.”
He said some basements had water, “which there usually is in this kind of rain.”
“When you get 4 inches, the ground is so saturated it goes in any crack it can find.”
It’s been a rough year for residents. After the August storm that dropped 8 to 10 inches and flooded some homes, a wind storm caused damage a few weeks later.
About 13 miles away, Fisher received about 5 inches of rain, Mayor Mike Bayler said, but there were few problems.
“I drove around town this morning about 6:30, and everything’s flowing good,” Bayler said. “We didn’t have any water across the roads or anything. A few houses have water in basements.”
Bayler said some country roads had water across them.