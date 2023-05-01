CHICAGO — Health officials are investigating a multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to Gold Medal brand flour.
There have been 13 illnesses reported nationally, three of them involving hospitalizations. Illinois has two cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
General Mills has issued a voluntary recall of two-pound, five-pound and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all purpose flour with “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.
No other types of Gold Medal flour are currently affected by the recall.
Health officials are urging consumers to check their flour packaging to see if the dates match those of the recall. Those who typically buy Gold Medal flour and remove flour from original packages and put it in another container are being urged to dispose of the flour rather than risk an infection from using it.
Salmonella symptoms can include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration usually experienced 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food.