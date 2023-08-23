CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois students have one more thing to worry about on top of starting classes and making friends this week: excessive heat warnings.
For residents of Allen, Leonard, Sheldon, Barton, Lundgren, Taft and Van Doren halls, dorm rooms aren’t a respite from the heat.
While some of those buildings have air conditioning in hallways and common spaces, the individual rooms are not cooled.
Junze Li, a freshman living in Allen Hall, said he is starting to wonder about buying a window unit for his room as he’s a little worried about temperatures going forward.
He has a fan, something the university doesn’t provide.
“We have to buy it ourselves,” Li said.
Junior Bethany Johnson, a resident assistant assigned to Weston Hall, said she remembers what conditions were like when she lived in Allen.
“I definitely didn’t apply to live in Allen again,” she said. “It’s pretty bad the first few weeks, but all the buildings have centralized heating.”
Johnson laughed about it sometimes being too hot in the winter with heaters attempting to warm the whole building.
She said that one year in Allen was enough, and she and her friends who now live in Weston enjoy being able to control the temperatures for their individual rooms.
Sophomore Brittney Wydra lived in Barton last year, and while it wasn’t as hot as this year, she said it was still pretty hot.
“It wasn’t that bad as long as I had a fan pointed at me,” Wydra said.
She now works in the Housing Information Office in Clark Hall, which is right between Barton and Lundgren and very close to Taft-Van Doren.
Wydra said it isn’t uncommon for students to hang out or study in the common room of Clark if they get too hot in the dorms.
Freshmen roommates Cyrus Moon O’Leary and Avery Bennett, new to Allen Hall, were just focused on settling in on campus.
“It’s not as bad as you think,” Moon O’Leary said. “I’ve been telling people it’s really bad, kind of as a joke, but with fans on, it’s OK. I sleep in little clothing with no blankets, at least for now, and I do still wake up covered in sweat.”
“Yeah, it’s kind of like a glaze,” Bennett joked.
The pair said they have a setup with two fans going in different directions and make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day.
“It’s manageable living in there — it’s worse walking across campus,” Bennett said.
To cool off, they said they’ve been spending time at the nearby Campus Recreation Center or heading to the building’s air-conditioned spaces.
Neither is terribly worried about temperatures going forward, though Moon O’Leary said it will “suck a little bit.”
“If I can make it through this week, getting adjusted to classes and everything, I’ll be good for the next four years,” Moon O’Leary said.
Katie Flynn, an office support specialist in the Housing Information Office, said that some buildings have been allowing students to sleep in cooled common areas if they are too hot in their rooms.
She also said that University Housing has sent emails to all residents in halls without air conditioning to warn them about the heat and suggest ways to handle it.
Recommendations include cold showers, hydration and spraying cold water on bedsheets before going to sleep.
“It’s better at night. It kinda depends on what you can handle,” Flynn said. “Go to class, go to the library, go to the Illini Union.”
Whether their rooms are cool or not, students have some hot days to look forward to as they navigate campus.
The National Weather Service has included Champaign and surrounding counties in an excessive heat warning extending through 10 p.m. today, as well as a hazardous weather outlook for high temperatures extending through Tuesday.
The heat index is forecast to get up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, and as Midwesterners are known to say, “it’s not just the heat — it’s the humidity.”
NWS safety recommendations are much the same as advice given to students without air conditioning: stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and stay out of the sun.
Area high schools have canceled dozens of outdoor sports events like soccer, volleyball and golf to avoid the heat.