TUSCOLA — Tuscola residents won’t be able to take their garbage containers to the alley for pick up any longer, and some aren’t happy.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said Waste Management, which has the exclusive contract for the community, announced the no-alleys policy at November’s city council meeting. Households also received notice of the change. Garbage containers can now only be taken to the curb.
“It affects probably a third of the town that has alley service,” Hoel said. “So those folks who are accustomed to taking theirs to the alley now have to take it to the street.”
Waste Management spokesman Dave Schaab, who estimated the company has between 1,400 and 1,500 Tuscola customers, said alley pickup poses problems because alleys are too narrow for today’s larger trucks that rely on a side arm to pick up garbage containers and dump them in the truck.
He said the change “is common throughout the industry.”
“The fact is the size of trucks has changed. The trucks used to be loaded from the rear, and the guy would get out and throw the waste in the truck. Now we’re loading from the side of the truck. Carts are mechanically lifted from the vehicle and collected. They are all operated from the side.”
He said the turning radius in alleys is also narrow.
Hoel and Schaab said many residents don’t like the new policy simply because it’s a change. But others say they don’t like it because it poses a physical hardship for them. In such cases, Schaab said, the company will try to accommodate those affected.
“If you cannot place it where we need it (due to advanced age, infirmity or disability), we will find a location that is workable for the resident.”
He said if that is the case, the company would like to meet one-on-one with the person to discuss where the garbage should be placed.
Schaab said Wednesday was the day the new policy went into effect. Some customers either didn’t get the word or didn’t comply. Waste Management still picked up their garbage, and a notice was affixed to their containers.
Hoel said City Hall has been getting calls from residents objecting to the change.
He said the company is in the middle of a five-year contract that runs through October 2025.
According to Hoel, when the contract expires, it’s up to the city council to decide if it wants to mandate alley pickup.
“What I’ve been able to discern is that this is a trend all over,” Hoel said of the alley-pickup ban. “I have talked to other communities.
“Personally, I question if there are haulers big enough to service an entire community that would be willing to do the alleys.”