URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly removed items from a vehicle in a police impound lot to assist his father has been charged with obstructing justice.
Tarell L. Pettis, 24, for whom no address was listed, was arrested Wednesday by Urbana police in connection with a cellphone and a rifle box that were found to be missing from a sport utility vehicle that had been impounded after his father’s arrest May 28.
An Urbana police report said Pettis’ father, also named Tarell L. Pettis, 42, was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, resisting a peace officer and domestic battery in connection with an incident in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue in Urbana.
On that Saturday, a woman called 911 to report that Pettis was chasing her with a gun.
Urbana police found a .45-caliber handgun on the ground in front of the house that Pettis had retreated into as they arrived. Pettis came out and when police tried to restrain him, an officer received a black eye, scrapes on his face and a lump and a cut to the forehead.
Witnesses told police that Pettis had earlier pushed and kicked a second woman and wouldn’t stop even when others told him to.
The woman who said Pettis was chasing her with a gun had come to assist the woman he was allegedly battering. She said when she arrived, Pettis was allegedly breaking out car windows with a bat and yelling at people while holding the bat.
When police arrested the elder Pettis, they impounded his SUV because they could see a rifle box and a cellphone in plain view.
Two days later, when detectives looked inside the car in the city’s impound lot, they saw the rifle box and phone. A day later, when they returned to obtain the vehicle identification number, those items were gone.
Listening in on jail calls between the elder Pettis and his son, detectives learned there was a discussion between the men about getting a key to the car and where the cellphone was. The younger Pettis said he didn’t have phone numbers that were in his father’s phone.
Later, the younger Pettis spoke to his father again in jail and was able to supply him with phone numbers.
Police talked to the younger Pettis who said he had his dad’s phone but claimed he found it in the backyard of a party.
After being charged Thursday with obstructing justice for allegedly taking the items out of his dad’s car, the 24-year-old Pettis posted bond and was released from jail. He’s due back in court on that felony offense June 22.
His father remains in jail on $250,000 bond and is to be back in court June 28. Judge Brett Olmstead said if the elder Pettis he can post bond, he must wear a GPS monitor.
Court records show the 42-year-old Pettis has six felony and seven misdemeanor convictions dating to 1997.
In addition to the charges filed over the East Florida Avenue incident, the elder Pettis was also charged with a single count of aggravated battery for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a bottle outside a liquor store in the 700 block of North Neil Street in Champaign about 11 p.m. on May 27.