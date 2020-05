Roller-coaster roads in Champaign County, the Yards project is still on, election judge pay is on its way, don’t worry about meteorologist Kevin Lighty and scientific proof that Danville is wetter than Champaign-Urbana. Also, a nice corner lot in Champaign is about to go on the market, taxpayers won’t pay for new shingles on a housing authority project and early-morning trash collections.