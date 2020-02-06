What happened Tuesday night on Capitol Hill was unlike anything longtime political observers have ever seen — and we don’t just mean the theatrics after the State of the Union.
“I have never seen a President refuse to shake the speaker’s hand,“ former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar told us Wednesday. Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked two others: What’s the word you’d use to describe Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump’s speech?
GEORGE WILL
Champaign native, Pulitzer Prize-winning political columnist
In a word ... “Disappointing.”
He says: “I know Nancy Pelosi and admire her professionalism, which was not on display in the speech-tearing incident. There is no point getting into a rudeness competition with Donald Trump: Schoolyard taunts — I honed mine at Dr. Howard in Champaign — are his specialty.”
SHEILA SIMON
Illinois lieutenant governor under Democrat Pat Quinn, 2011-15
In a word ... “Disappointing.”
She says: “Sadly, there is precedent that I feel was far worse. Congressman Joe Wilson shouted out ‘You lie!’ during one of President Obama’s State of the Union addresses. All of us, from all political affiliations, have to do better.”