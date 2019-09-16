DANVILLE — Just a few months after opening the doors of its new community center, Soul Garden Recovery Center is launching several new programs for people who are in recovery and trying to maintain sobriety, as well their family members and friends.
The programs will be held at the center, 801 W. Fairchild St. They include:
— Narateen, a peer group providing education and support for teens affected by family addiction, will meet from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. on Mondays.
Nar-Anon, a support group for adult family members and friends, already meets at 5:30 p.m., while Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. that day.
— SMART (Self-Management and Recovery Training) Recovery for Adults will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and SMART Recovery for Friends and Families, will meet at 6 p.m. that day.
The program shows people how to change self-defeating thinking, emotions and actions and to work toward long-term satisfactions and quality of life. While it isn’t a 12-step program such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, it can be used as an alternative to or in conjunction with 12-step programs.
— Free trainings on how and when to administer Narcan (naloxone), which can reverse an opioid overdose and potentially save a person’s life, will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesdays, staring Sept. 25.
— Rainbow Recovery, a peer group focusing on LGBTQ addiction issues, will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
— A WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
WRAP is a 12-week evidence-based, self-directed wellness tool that people who are struggling with recovery from substance-abuse and/or emotional issues can use as a personal guide to clarify daily living or crisis planning.
— Camp Care4U, a program for children affected by family addiction, will continue to meet bimonthly at Friendly Town in Lincoln Park. The next session is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16-17.
The program teaches a curriculum developed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that uses videos, games and other creative activities to teach youth about addiction and how to cope with their feelings in a positive way and maintain some control over their lives.
To register, call Soul Garden board member Dee Ann Ryan and 217-474-3863.
Meantime, Soul Garden is seeking volunteer wellness instructors, workshop leaders, recovery coaches and volunteers to help with fundraising, child care and other areas.
“No experience is necessary, and there is a spot for everyone,” Ryan said.
To register for programs (other than Camp Care4U), volunteer or get more information, call 217-213-5909.