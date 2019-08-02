DANVILLE — Thirteen-year-old AnaBell Thompson never saw her dad use drugs, but she could usually tell when he was high.
During those times, she hid herself away in her upstairs bedroom. Other times, she tiptoed around him, trying not to do or say anything that would set him off.
“I was actually afraid of him,” she recalled. “I was also very upset and very angry.”
AnaBell believed she couldn’t confide in her mom or other adult family members because they, too, struggled with drugs or alcohol. And she didn’t dare tell anyone — even her best friend or favorite teacher.
“I was scared they would tell other people,” said AnaBell, who was ashamed and worried how others would view her parents, whom she loved.
Both of AnaBell’s parents died from an overdose. After going to counseling, she learned that addiction is a disease and that her parents’ addiction wasn’t her fault.
“I also learned that if you find someone you trust and feel comfortable with, you can talk to them, and they can help you find ways to cope,” she said.
Now AnaBell, who’s going into seventh grade, is one of several middle and high school students in Vermilion County who are helping other kids with similar experiences through a unique and innovative pilot program, which kicked off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Soul Garden Recovery Center’s Camp Care4U is a peer-designed and -led program that provides youths whose lives have been affected by a family member’s drug or alcohol abuse with information and tools to understand addiction, cope with their feelings and take care of themselves.
“It also helps them build a support system with their peers and ‘safe’ adults, so they’re not going through it alone,” said organizer Dee Ann Ryan.
Learning the Seven C's
The camp uses a curriculum, developed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which focuses on the “Seven C’s.”
They are: I didn’t cause it, I can’t control it, I can’t cure it; but, I can help take care of myself by communicating feelings, making good choices and celebrating myself.
Ryan said participants learn those concepts and how to put them into action through videos, games and creative activities — including some that they will come up with themselves.
Ryan has wanted to put on the program ever since she attended a national training session on the curriculum 15 years ago when she was executive director of the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board.
“I’ve worked with a lot of students and families in different programs throughout the years,” said Ryan, who launched the Peer Court youth court diversion program 27 years ago and, currently, is a court-appointed special advocate who also oversees Soul Garden’s social enterprise, Comfort and Joy Pies & Puffs, which involves youth volunteers.
“I can tell you, many families are impacted by this,” continued Ryan, who shared her personal story — being the daughter of parents who struggled with alcohol — with the campers. “With the opioid epidemic, it’s estimated that one in three children are impacted by this in some way — a parent or another family member. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot out there to help them. So, this program is needed more than ever.”
'Take care of yourself'
On Thursday, 10 campers — including some who have been training as junior counselors — gathered at the Danville Police Department’s Friendly Town building in Lincoln Park, where the camp is being held.
After introductions, they went over the Seven C’s and learned a coping mechanism called “tapping,” also known as emotional freedom technique, where people use their fingertips to tap on certain parts of their face and body to relieve stress and anxiety, among other things.
Later, they played the bicycle game, aimed at simulating what it’s like to be addicted or in a family with addiction.
Eight campers lined up in chairs, one behind the other, as if they were riding an octocycle with the addicted family member steering. Their fun ride turned scary when they encountered a sudden rainstorm — made more realistic by a fan and two junior counselors who sprayed them with water bottles — and a steep downward hill. Then the brakes went out, and they crashed.
Afterward, narrator Cherri Pettice, a fourth-grade teacher in Oakwood, asked them how the ride was like what they experienced in their own home.
“Everyone is affected,” one camper said.
“We all crashed,” another added.
“When you fell down, who did you have to help first?” Pettice asked.
“Myself,” a camper answered.
“You might not be in control of a situation, and you can’t always change people,” Pettice said. “But you always have to remember to take care of yourself.”
'They’re not alone'
Ryan said the program can be geared toward different age groups. She hopes to put on at least one camp each month, and eventually, roll it out in schools and churches.
She told the campers they will play a key role in helping to create songs and videos that can be shared via social media, games and other activities that will teach the curriculum.
“Because it’s so new, you are all pioneers in this,” Ryan said.
While most were strangers at first, the campers said they quickly bonded over the activities — and making slime.
“It’s been fun meeting new friends,” 11-year-old Payton Beith said over the lunch break.
Junior counselor Cassidy Helferich, 16, said she and her sister, Cora, 12, wanted to be involved to help other kids.
“Both of us have been in this same situation,” she said. “I think a lot of kids don’t realize that a lot of people go through the same thing as them. We want them to know they’re not alone.”