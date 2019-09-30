DANVILLE — The Soul Garden Recovery Center is hosting its second annual Pumpkin Festival to raise money for programming that supports people in recovery and their families.
The fundraising event, being done in collaboration with Downtown Danville Inc. and Danville Township, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Danville.
“This family-oriented event aims to lift the message that recovery and healing are possible,” said Soul Garden board member Dee Ann Ryan.
She said it allows the community to be a part of the solution by spreading awareness and raising funds to support future recovery programs.
It will feature a pumpkin derby race, the Witches Ride for Recovery, children’s games, food and craft vendors, a silent auction and entertainment on the Temple Plaza stage.
Registration for the witches ride begins at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Park. Riders will leave the park at 11:30 a.m. and ride to downtown.
Registration for the pumpkin derby starts at noon, and the derby begins at 1:30 p.m.
Pumpkin wheel kits can be purchased for $15, which includes admission to the race. They can be bought ahead of time or on the day of the race and assembled in the Pumpkin Garage.
There is a limited supply available. To buy a kit, call Lisa Beith at 217-474-7529.
Take-home pumpkins will be available for $5 apiece. There will be help for carving and decorating.
New this year is a wellness fair and a family-friendly Frankenstein Escape Room, sponsored by Adventure Arcade Escape Room.
A screening of “The Wizard of Oz” will begin at 3 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. The cost is $5.
Soul Garden Recovery Center is a nonprofit made up of people in recovery, their children and other family members, others affected by their addiction, and their supporters. People can find education, resources, referrals and support groups at its community center, located at 801 W. Fairchild St., Danville.