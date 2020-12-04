DANVILLE — A former teacher at Danville High School who admitted having sex with a student was sentenced Thursday to four years of specialized sex offender probation.
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said however, that Chelsea Robinson, 30, testified before Judge Nancy Fahey that she believes that the 17-year-old victim assaulted her but said she pleaded guilty because she “was the adult” in the situation.
Robinson pleaded guilty back in July to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse that alleged she had sex with the teen between June and August 2018. More serious charges of criminal sexual assault by a person in a position of authority were dismissed in return for her guilty plea.
Lacy said the allegations came to light in the summer of 2018 when the student revealed he had been involved in an ongoing relationship with Robinson.
Lacy said Robinson admitted to Danville police that she had sex with the teen in her Danville home on at least three occasions.
During Thursday’s sentencing, the judge heard from Robinson, her mother and her pastor, while the state called the victim’s mother, who testified about the impact the sex acts had on her and her son’s life.
Fahey rejected the state’s request that Robinson be imprisoned for five years and instead sentenced her to the specialized sex probation. She will have to register as a sex offender for life.