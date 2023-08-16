Thoughts? Let us know with a Letter to the Editor
CHAMPAIGN — Students returning to the University of Illinois were greeted by a costumed kingfisher on Wednesday.
A member of the Kingfisher Task Force said in July that the physical costume would be ready to unveil by the time classes start.
Waving an orange foam finger, the orange-and-blue bird drew plenty of attention outside the Illini Union and Memorial Stadium, passersby honking and posing for photos.
The walkabout was the idea of grad student Spencer Hulsey, who created the design as a senior in 2020.
Hulsey said several students have agreed to wear the costume around campus in an attempt to drum up support for the proposed mascot.
The UI, which retired Chief Illinwek in 2007, doesn’t have plans to put a mascot in place and is still using the “Fighting Illini” moniker for athletics.
— JOEY WRIGHT