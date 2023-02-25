MONTICELLO – A Springfield man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the
fatal shooting of a Hammond man during a burglary gone wrong.
“The criminal justice system cannot put a value on human life because a human life is immeasurable,” Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades said in sentencing Jerome Schmidt, 19, for the first-degree murder of Michael Brown.
Rhoades had convicted Schmidt, one of three defendants accused of the 64-year-old Hammond man’s murder, following a week-long bench trial in January.
At sentencing, Mr. Brown’s widow, Linda Brown, addressed Schmidt directly as she read her victim impact statement for the judge, one of several Rhoades had to consider.
“Jerome, on Jan. 26, 2021, you not only took the life of a kind, caring, and gentle man, but you also crushed my faith in humanity,” she said. ”You have referred to my husband as ‘that man’ or ‘that guy’ multiple times in this courtroom, but I feel like you should know a little bit more about
who Michael Brown was.”
“Mike was 64 years old and a husband to me for over 46 years, who loved me enough to ask me to marry him twice – the first time on Dec. 24, 1974, and the second time when he returned from Iraq and we renewed our vows on Dec. 24, 2004, which was our 30th wedding anniversary.”
The grieving widow said Mr. Brown was also a father to their two sons, a son to his living parents, a brother to his two brothers, an uncle, and a grandfather to seven.
“Mike was a father figure to his band of brothers that he served with in Iraq under his direct command,” she added. “Mike was a teen youth-group leader, a member of the village board and someone who his family and friends could always count on no matter the project.”
Brown said that Schmidt destroyed a family.
“No amount of therapy will ever heal those wounds,” she added. “I still have nightmares and fears that will never go away. The 26th of every month is the most painful. If I manage to sleep, I wake up around 3 a.m. every night. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep without medication since that night.”
Schmidt, who was 17 but was tried as an adult, did not look at Brown, keeping his head down and his gaze on the floor.
“I have never seen an ounce of remorse for your acts of that night,” she continued. “From the very first day you were brought before the judge, you didn’t even sit up straight in your chair and spoke rudely to the judge. The demeanor you have shown in this courtroom shows the lack of respect or care for anyone but yourself. You act as if you are a victim, but you are not.”
Trial testimony revealed that Schmidt, his half-brother, Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City, and a 17-year-old male were burglarizing garages and buildings in Central Illinois after a night of drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis.
Around 3 a.m., Linda Brown received an alert on her iPad and saw three people peering into their detached garage. She told her husband, who got up, put in hearing aids, put on his glasses, and took his pistol to the garage.
There, he cornered Schmidt and Cota and forced them to raise their hands and get on their knees in a corner. When the juvenile, who was trying to hide, made a noise, Mr. Brown was distracted and Cota tried to escape.
Testimony indicated Mr. Brown fired once at Cota, missing him, but then Schmidt, who was still on his knees in the corner, fired at Mr. Brown with a stolen 9 mm gun. The first shot apparently hit Mr. Brown in the right arm, forcing him to drop his gun. Schmidt then fired more than a dozen times, hitting Mr. Brown at least eight times.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry sought a prison sentence of 55 years, five fewer than the maximum, while Schmidt’s court-appointed attorney George Vargas asked for 25 years.
Vargas told the judge Schmidt had a troubled childhood marked by being bounced between the homes of his mother, father and grandfather.
Schmidt apologized for his actions.
“I never intended to shoot Mr. Brown and even after, I never intended for him to lose his life. I willingly take responsibility for my actions of that night. I am truly sorry for the family’s loss and I know words will never repair or help the devastation you guys were put through and I can’t imagine the pain and suffering you are going through.”
“But nobody knows what I go through. I know some people believe it was my intention to shoot Mr. Brown, but it was far from that. It was the worst thing I ever had to do and the worst split-second decision I ever made and I have to live with that decision not just for days, weeks and months, but for the rest of my life. I was dumb, I was negligent, and I was a lot of things, but one thing I refuse to call myself is a murderer. I was a child who did dumb things and was never punished or taught wrong from right. Those actions led to a decision and for that, I am sorry.”
The juvenile who pleaded guilty to only residential burglary in return for his testimony against Schmidt, is set to be sentenced Monday. Cota’s trial is scheduled to start April 3.