URBANA — Bill Coyne summed up the feelings of many Thursday as the man who so senselessly took his loved ones from him was convicted of the heinous acts.
“No one is a winner. I lost my only child and my ex-wife,” said the grieving Ogden man. “Their son is going to die in prison. It’s a damn shame. He’s a brutal murderer.”
A jury of six men and six women deliberated two hours Thursday before concluding that Jonathon Perry, 30, murdered his girlfriend, Kimberly Coyne, 54, and her daughter, Blair Coyne, 24.
Because there was more than one death, Judge Randy Rosenbaum will have to sentence him to life in prison. That is set to happen April 22.
Bill Coyne had been together with his ex-wife 30 years prior to their divorce in 2019. He was close to his daughter, even though she chose to live with her mother. Coyne said he didn’t know who Jonathon Perry was until he got the news that rocked his world.
“Kimberly and Blair Coyne were killed by somebody they trusted, somebody they knew. We may never know why this defendant killed Kimberly and Blair,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, “but what we do know is that on March 29, 2020, this defendant shot and killed Kimberly and Blair.”
For the next 28 minutes, Alferink summed up two days of evidence that she and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz presented to convince the jury that Perry killed the women at the home northwest of St. Joseph they shared with him.
Alferink reminded jurors that Blair had told a friend on the phone about 1:20 a.m. that Sunday that her mother and Perry were arguing, an exchange so loud that Hailey Everage heard it with her own ears.
About 30 minutes later, a neighbor heard shots fired and called for help but Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were unable to find anything right away.
Three hours later, Perry showed up at his parents’ home in Homer and his mother, so concerned about his appearance and what he was saying, called 911.
“He says he killed somebody,” Alferink said, repeating Monica Perry’s words.
“He goes to his safe place … and is comfortable saying, ‘I just killed somebody.’”
Alferink noted Perry arrived in Homer in Blair Coyne’s car but parked it blocks away from his parents’ home. He told his mother “things about the crime scene that only the killer would know,” she said, including that one person was inside, one was outside and that the guns were with the victims.
When deputies arrived at his parents’ home, “one of the very first things he says is, ‘I killed the Antichrist and Satan. I turned myself in. I didn’t kill other people,’” she argued.
Alferink also reminded the jury that blood found on the knees of his pants and a back pocket contained the DNA of both women.
“That happened because the defendant was next to Kimberly when she was shot by him. Same thing with Blair,” she said.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham tried mightily to plant doubt in the jurors’ minds by pointing out that the amount of DNA identified on evidence as being “consistent” with Perry’s was not as strong on some pieces of evidence as others and therefore could have come from someone else.
For instance, Ham argued, there was no DNA consistent with Perry on the trigger or trigger guard for the revolver used to kill Kimberly Coyne but there was on the barrel, handle, frame and hammer of the gun.
There was DNA consistent with Perry’s on the magazine of the gun used to kill Blair did Ham argued that did not mean he fired the gun.
Ham said Perry’s mother was fearful that her “bug-eyed, yellow-skinned” son was suicidal and that she was in “an impossible situation” when she called 911 for help.
What she told the 911 operator “were her inferences about what Jonathon was saying. This is not a confession,” Ham said.
And he called Perry’s statements to deputies about having the key to the galaxy and having killed Satan and the Antichrist “insane and crazy.”
The insanity reference drew a quick objection from Alferink since Ham and Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer had not offered an insanity defense.
A day after Perry’s arrest, a psychiatrist was appointed to examine him and three months later, declared him fit to stand trial. He was also examined for sanity at the time of the crime but the defense is not obligated to turn over the results of that if they don’t intend to use it.
Ham said Perry’s statement to deputies following his arrest that he was concerned for his parents also was not an admission to murder.
Alferink reminded the jury that Perry said he was afraid for his parents “because of what I have done.”
Ham argued there were no fingerprints lifted from the house, no gunshot residue found on Perry and that the number of projectiles found in the house was suggestive of more than one shooter.
“The state has not proven motive or that Jonathon fired the guns,” he said. “There are lots of questions about what happened. You can’t look to him for an explanation. The burden is on the state.”
But Alferink countered that “there can be unanswered questions.”
She said deputies didn’t lift fingerprints because he lived in the house and his prints would be expected to be there. There was a three-hour lapse between the shootings and when he showed up at his parents so it’s possible he washed off gunshot residue or it otherwise got rubbed off.
And if the DNA believed to be Perry’s came from other men, “how many of those people went home and told his mom what he had done or had DNA and the blood of Kimberly and Blair on their pants?”