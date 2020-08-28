CHARLESTON — Riley Baker hasn’t yet attended a Black Lives Matter rally. That will change today.
“This is the first,” the 2018 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate said. “So I’ve got to make sure it’s a good one.”
The Eastern Illinois junior track and field athlete will have a significant say in that, as Baker is co-organizing a Black Lives Matter march that he expects to touch a majority of the college campus. It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Baker, who’s White, was watching “SportsCenter” on Wednesday with Panthers team- mates and roommates Payton Powell, who is Black, and Chase Schmitt, who is White.
During their TV session, news broke that the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks were boycotting Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic in protest of Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
“It got our minds turning about what we could do around here, since we’re all athletes,” Baker said. “We kind of look up to the athletes that were taking a stand. ... And so we kind of started thinking of the idea of having our own walk or march around campus.”
Baker and his cohorts started by sharing their idea for a peaceful gathering with fellow EIU athletes, looking for input and seeing if they might be interested in joining. From there, what began as a discussion among three friends turned into a large movement against racial inequality.
“We made a flyer, posted it on all of our social media, and it kind of just took off from there,” Baker said. “A lot of support from not only EIU students but faculty and staff, as well as coaching staff. So we’re pretty excited for (today), to see how everything turns out.”
Baker expected this would be “an athlete sort of thing” since those were the only people who knew about the march at its inception. Now, he knows representatives of the Panthers’ sports programs won’t be the only people joining forces today.
“We were kind of blown away by it, actually,” Baker said. “I realized there was going to be a lot more people involved than we had anticipated, which I couldn’t be more happy with. ... Even (Thursday), there’s still people sharing it, and a lot of the higher-up positions in our academic offices are sharing it.”
The event will begin at the center of campus, Baker said, with Powell expected to address attendees prior to the march and explain exactly why the gathering is taking place.
Besides coinciding with the NBA players’ boycotts, which have since extended to other professional sports leagues, Baker said school being back in session made this the right time for a Black Lives Matter movement on EIU’s campus.
“Seeing all the students here and realizing this issue is still just as prominent today as it was four months ago, when we were all at home in our towns,” makes the timing right, Baker said. “This would be a good opportunity for us to make a statement.”
Baker also recognizes there’s additional impact in that statement given its spawning point: an idea that was partially thought up by two White men.
“It shows that we’re not just following (people of color) — that we can take stands as well for them,” Baker said. “Especially right now, they need to feel that love and they need to feel that support. And by taking action and speaking your opinions and standing up for what is right, I feel like that’s a great way to show them that you’re there for them ... and that they matter and that they always have mattered.”
Baker acknowledges his approach has changed in reacting to racial matters, comparing time spent growing up in St. Joseph to his tenure at EIU.
“If I was in high school when all of this was playing out, the circumstances may have been a little different,” Baker said. “I’ve always known that racism, inequality, police brutality have always been an issue in our country, but I didn’t really understand the severity of it until I got into college and until I started making relationships and close friends with people of the Black community.”
Baker hopes his action today inspires others like him to step up and support those who have been marginalized because of the color of their skin.
“The more we stand up and the more we use our positions of power to stand up for this movement, the more we’re going to be heard,” Baker said, “... and the more it’s going to cause more action to be taken in hopes that some day the reform is made to hopefully put an end to all this. ... We’re all human beings, and that’s what we’re out here trying to stand for.”