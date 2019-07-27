ST. JOSEPH — If you live in St. Joseph and want to have a say about whether marijuana sales should be allowed in the village, here’s your chance to weigh in.
The village will hold a public hearing on this issue at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the St. Joseph Middle School gym.
Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said this may be a non-issue because she’s unaware of any businesses considering St. Joseph as a location for a pot shop once recreational marijuana use become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020.
“I’m basically just trying to be proactive,” she said.
For St. Joseph, that means deciding in advance whether to ban recreational sales. If the village doesn’t opt out, it will need to make decisions and pass ordinances on such things as where pot shops could be located, the mayor said.
Fruhling-Voges said most St. Joseph residents who have talked to her have been overwhelmingly against permitting marijuana sales in the village. Only one person, a 21-year-old man, told her he’s in favor, she said.
And while some Facebook comments she has seen indicate there are some who view turning down pot sales as a lost revenue source, Fruhling-Voges said there would also be costs to the village to consider.
“Some people think: Why would we ever turn down a source of revenue?” she said. “But I’m looking at it from what we have to do to control it.”
Considering St. Joseph was a dry town until its voters approved alcohol sales in 2005 — and that a short-lived vape shop there was controversial — Fruhling-Voges said she has a hard time picturing a recreational pot shop in St. Joseph doing all that well.
“I have a hard time thinking one would even be successful in St. Joe,” she said. “We’re a bedroom community. Most of the people who move out here are trying to get away from the hubbub of the larger cities.”
Still, Fruhling-Voges said, she plans to keep an open mind on this topic and listen to what local residents think.
Regardless of whether St. Joseph opts to allow marijuana sales, the new state law will still allow adults to legally consume marijuana in their homes, she said.