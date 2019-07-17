CHAMPAIGN — St. Luke CME Church will celebrate the Rev. Perrico Robinson Sr.’s first anniversary as pastor of the Champaign church at an event set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Karen Walker McClure, presiding elder of the Chicago District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, will be the guest speaker.
The theme for the celebration, “A Pastor Seeking God’s Heart,” is taken from Jeremiah 3:15: “And I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding.”
Robinson was assigned to St. Luke CME Church last August.