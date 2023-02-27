To subscribe, click here.

STM
St. Thomas More celebrates after Monday's win in Pontiac.

PONTIAC — A quick start helped St. Thomas More beat Serena 56-35 on Monday and secure a spot in the Class A girls' basketball Final Four.

The Sabers raced to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter as five players scored. From there, they cruised to a comfortable super-sectional win.

STM nets
Emma Devocelle handles an abbreviated net-cutting before the second game of Monday's doubleheder in Pontiac, a Class 3A super-sectional.

Waiting for the Sabers at CEFCU Arena in Thursday’s 11:45 a.m. state semifinal: either Neoga (32-3) or Christopher (29-3).

Leading 43-29 after three quarters, the Sabers used a 5-0 run for a 48-31 lead with 5:19 left.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).