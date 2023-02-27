Want to purchase Tuesday's print edition with St. Thomas More on the cover? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
PONTIAC — A quick start helped St. Thomas More beat Serena 56-35 on Monday and secure a spot in the Class A girls' basketball Final Four.
The Sabers raced to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter as five players scored. From there, they cruised to a comfortable super-sectional win.
Waiting for the Sabers at CEFCU Arena in Thursday’s 11:45 a.m. state semifinal: either Neoga (32-3) or Christopher (29-3).
Leading 43-29 after three quarters, the Sabers used a 5-0 run for a 48-31 lead with 5:19 left.