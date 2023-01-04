Stacy Bennett: Four applicants her husband would have been high on
CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of tonight's meeting to discuss her late husband's successor, Stacy Bennett today weighed in on the field of 11.
While making clear she's not endorsing a single candidate, Bennett mentioned four candidates that her late husband would have liked for the "integrity, and valuable experience and perspectives" they'd bring to the senate "while also listening to and representing the entire district."
They include:
— Gianina Baker. Wrote Bennett of the Champaign school board member: "With the state’s largest university and two community colleges, higher education is one of the most important issues for the 52nd district.
"As a first-generation college graduate, Dr. Gianina Baker has a doctorate in higher education administration and has worked extensively on various higher education policy issues, particularly equity. She has also served on the Unit 4 school board for six years."
— Paul Faraci, who "has been a fixture in the Champaign/Urbana community for 45 years. His experience includes owning a small business, working on economic development, serving on the Champaign City Council, and now as the Champaign Township Assessor.
"He has also worked in Vermilion County through his positions with the Department of Economic Opportunity and the State Treasurer’s office."
— Andy Quarnstrom, whose "leadership has been shown through his work at the Champaign Fire Department, where he serves as a Battalion Chief, and his work as Champaign Township Supervisor, where he has helped create the Strides low-barrier homeless shelter and the CU Work program at Prosperity Gardens."
— Mary Catherine Roberson, who" has tirelessly advocated for youth empowerment and against gun violence for many years in Vermilion County and has more recently brought those efforts to the City of Champaign as the Community Relations Manager.
"She has also run after-school programs in Danville and taught ESL at Danville Area Community College."
"I informed each of these people about Scott’s belief in them but did not pressure them to apply," Bennett said. "I will not be endorsing one candidate. I can only comment on my discussions with Scott and will not make assumptions beyond our discussions."
Not among the four mentioned ahead of tonight's 6:30 meeting were two of the applicants who've shared much of the spotlight in recent days — state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and Champaign County Democrats party Chair Mike Ingram.
The remainder of the field of 11 applicants includes Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson, county Democratic Party Secretary Matt Sullard, Savoy lawyer Christina Manuel, therapist Mickensy Ellis-White and past state House candidate Cindy Cunningham.
David Palmer, who unsuccessfully ran for Rodney Davis' U.S. House seat last year, withdrew from consideration Tuesday, the Champaign County Democrats announced.
Sen. Bennett, 45, died suddenly Dec. 9 of complications from a brain tumor. Stacy Bennett was appointed by Ingram to serve the final week of his term in the state legislature.
Ingram's next appointment came weeks later after deciding he himself would join the crowded field of those hoping to succeed Scott Bennett. Saying he “couldn’t ever feel good about unilaterally naming myself,” Ingram appointed county party Vice Chair Cari West-Henkelman to fill his leadership post for the short term.
A 16-member advisory committee was also selected, to review applications for the vacant state Senate seat. Its members:
— Retired Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey.
— State Treasurer Mike Frerichs.
— Michelle Gonzales, Sen. Bennett's former chief of staff.
— Matt Kelly of the Champaign County AFL-CIO.
— Former Champaign County Democratic party Chairman Al Klein.
— Retired high school biology teacher Germaine Light.
— Bend the Arc: Champaign-Urbana Chair Diane Ore.
— Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz.
— Mary Catherine Roberson, community relations manager for Champaign’s Equity and Engagement Department.
— Champaign County Board member Jilmala Rogers.
— Kevin Sage of the East Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council.
— State Senate legislative assistant Rachel Spencer.
— The Rev. Reverend Terrance Thomas, pastor of Bethel AME Church.
— Former Champaign County Board Chair Pius Weibel.
— County party vice chairs Cari West-Henkelman and Bud Windelborn.
In her statement, Stacy Bennett noted that this was to be her husband's last term in the Senate "because he wanted to be home more as our children got older." But he was "very concerned about who would replace him to continue making progress on the causes he championed and represent this unique district."
"When thinking about his potential successor," she wrote, "the most important thing for Scott was that it be someone who would represent and listen to ALL of the 52nd district’s constituents, not just the individuals who agree with them. While the 52nd district leans democratic, it is a very diverse district with dramatically different opinions and issues throughout.
"Scott emphasized the importance of integrity and honesty in everything he did. He did not appreciate it when other elected officials stretched the truth or made false statements in order to stand in the spotlight. In fact, Scott was not someone who cared about being in the spotlight. He did not like photo ops and would rather attend events in support, instead of providing remarks. He preferred to speak through his actions.
"Scott was the type of person that would roll up his sleeves and work side by side with stakeholders to examine potential proposals. He embraced the messy, detail-oriented nature of crafting legislation and was a highly-skilled negotiator, which allowed him to ensure that policies were beneficial for the 52nd district and the state.
"While Scott was a proud Democrat, he was not a partisan. He firmly believed in finding common ground and was always willing to listen to those with varying perspectives and talk to those who disagreed with him to better understand their concerns and identify a way to bridge the divide. In fact, his own views on some issues changed after doing more research and talking to people. The growing trend of “all or nothing” politics upset him.
"The unwillingness of many to even sit down and listen to facts or other views saddened him greatly because he could see that many disagreements were based on misunderstandings. People would often call and yell at him about things that were not even in the bills they were upset about, but they refused to listen or take the time to look at the actual bill. This was increasingly happening on both sides of the aisle and was so frustrating for Scott. All he wanted to do was sit down and talk through concerns, yet people often refused to accept his offer."