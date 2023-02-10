Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
LODA — Every so often this week, Bobbie Jo Masco of Loda would pop her head out of her bedroom to ask her parents a question.
“She comes out about every hour and says, ‘Is the dance still Friday? Is the dance still Friday? Is the dance still Friday?’” her mother, Jody Masco, said with a laugh.
Finally, tonight, she’ll put on her red dress and head to First Christian Church in Champaign for the sixth annual Night to Shine, where she’ll walk past more than 100 “paparazzi,” as the organizers call the volunteers who line the red carpet to cheer on the participants, before heading into the prom-like event for people with special needs.
“It’s so fun,” said the 26-year-old, who has Down syndrome. “I’m just so happy I get to do it.”
The event is right up the outgoing 26-year-old’s alley.
The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cheerleader loves to dance so much that, in 2019, her parents drove an hour each way for weekly dance classes for people with special needs at Starlight Dance in Bourbonnais. The group danced at halftime of a Chicago Bulls game.
A year earlier, she asked if she could enter a contest to win backstage tickets to see her favorite singer, Luke Bryan, at his concert in rural Philo. The youngest of her three older brothers, Billy Ray, drew up some choreography for her and a friend, Andrew Woolridge, who also has Down syndrome. Woolridge, with whom she participates in Special Olympics gymnastics and basketball, also asked her to Mahomet-Seymour’s prom in 2019.
No event quite matches up to Night to Shine, though.
“There’s not a lot of places that do things for special-needs kids,” said her father, Ken Masco, “so when it comes up, we try to get her into it, because she likes doing that kind of stuff.”
For organizer Kelsey Wright, that’s one of the purposes of the event, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
“I just feel like a lot of times, people with special needs might be overlooked, or they don’t get to be the stars of the night,” Wright said. “So, it’s a special evening to completely cater to that group of people instead of them going to a dance that may not have everything that caters to people with special needs.”
This year’s event will be the sixth iteration and the first since 2020 due to COVID-19 mitigations, and it’ll be the biggest yet. An expected 150 guests will be joined by around 450 volunteers, including a “buddy” for each participant, paparazzi to greet them, cheerleaders, and other helpers.
“Most of the time, the volunteers come back to do it again, because it’s, like, the best night,” Wright said. “(The participants) all look forward to it for the whole year.”
For Bobbie Jo, one of the highlights of the night will come after the dancing is done. As balloons fall from the ceiling, each participant is crowned a king or a queen. She’ll receive her crown and step to the middle of the floor and stick out her hand, move it to the floor, and take a long, slow bow that will close out a night that will prove to be one of the highlights of her year.
“She gets so darn excited,” her father said. “It’s unreal.”