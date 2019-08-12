CHAMPAIGN — The state is giving the Champaign Park District money to help develop the Greenbelt Bikeway Trail.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that the park district would receive $200,000 to build an about-530-foot trail section connecting the north end of Kaufman Park to the south end of Heritage Park in west Champaign.
The trail will use the Canadian National Railroad’s right-of-way.
The Champaign Park District grant is one of 16 local projects across the state receiving a total of $2.6 million of grant money to acquire, develop and improve bike-path facilities throughout Illinois.