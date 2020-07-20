For now, there remains a November race for the state Senate district that includes Champaign-Urbana and Danville.
A.J. Ruggieri of Savoy, the slated Republican candidate, is looking to take on incumbent Democrat Scott Bennett in the 52nd District.
The state board of elections on Monday discussed a challenge to Ruggieri’s candidacy that claims he did not get enough valid signatures to have his name on the ballot.
Ruggieri’s attorney, John Fogarty, said the board set the matter over for its Aug. 3 meeting.
At the same time, Ruggieri has filed a lawsuit asking the signature requirement be relaxed. He wants the same relief a judge granted to third-party candidates, who claimed the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to get a high number of signatures in-person.
A judge could rule soon in that case.