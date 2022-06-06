DECATUR — Mahomet-Seymour’s history-making softball team is headed to state.
The Bulldogs punched their ticket to this weekend’s Final Four with a 4-1 win against Highland on Monday. Next up: Chicago St. Ignatius at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Celebration time for the Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/w8xlrLBHfS— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) June 6, 2022
But first, a celebration. The Bulldogs cut loose after handling Highland behind another stellar pitching performance by ace Karley Yergler, who helped her own cause with a two-run home run.
She was her usual dominant self on the mound, too, with 12 strikeouts in the first five innings.
Maddie Logsdon, the hero in a sectional title game rally against Chatham Glenwood, chipped in again with a two-run single making it 4-0 in the sixth.