URBANA — Antoine Craig told a judge Wednesday he does not plan to testify on his own behalf regarding accusations that he brutally beat, burned and fatally smothered his girlfriend in 2020.
The state rested its case late Wednesday against the 39-year-old Champaign man after calling 10 witnesses. The jury was expected to begin deliberations by midday today.
Among the witnesses was a close friend of Tenesha Jenkins, 34, who said she saw Craig inside Miss Jenkins’ home on Dale Drive in northwest Champaign, apparently after she had been killed.
The friend went to her home around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2020, to check on Miss Jenkins but did not see her.
“He said, ‘She’s sleeping.’ I was feeling unsafe, like something was wrong,” testified the friend, who had been with Craig and Miss Jenkins hours earlier at a downtown Champaign bar.
The friend, who asked that her name not be published, then left the house, returned to her car and called 911.
In earlier testimony, Champaign County sheriff’s Deputy Richard Ferriman said when he knocked at the door just before noon, a man looked out at him then retreated and apparently ran out through a back sunroom.
Ferriman and Sgt. Jeff Vercler entered the house and saw broken glass and debris throughout the ranch home’s main hallway and other rooms before finding the deceased Miss Jenkins in her bedroom, where there was more broken glass and debris.
She was on the bed nude and had multiple cuts on her face, burns to her head and obvious defensive wounds to her hands and arms.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao testified that she died from being smothered by another person but was alive when she sustained burns to her face and head, multiple cuts to her face, head, neck and chest, and blows to her head with a blunt object.
Asked by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson how many cuts she may have received, Bao said only: “numerous.”
“They were on the face, neck, chest, abdomen, everywhere on the body,” he said, and were consistent with being cut by broken glass. He also said she was likely dragged through broken glass.
Her injuries, graphically displayed for the jury and witnesses on a television, prompted the state to seek a jury finding that Craig’s behavior was “brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty,” which would make him eligible for life in prison if he’s convicted of her murder.
Defense attorney Hallie Bezner argued to Judge Ben Dyer that he should relieve the jury of making that finding because the state hadn’t proven it.
“We had no indication of how many blows. While the pictures were not nice to look at, there was no indication of how many facial wounds or how they got there. Did she fall into a glass shelf? Was she struck with glass shards? We just don’t have the evidence we need to get that instruction to the jury,” Bezner argued in vain, not mentioning the burns.
Bezner had also asked the judge to dismiss the murder count alleging Craig killed Miss Jenkins after committing a home invasion, arguing that he was often an invited guest in her home. Dyer also declined to dismiss that count.
Larson called other witnesses Wednesday who helped piece together a timeline of Miss Jenkins’ last few hours and Craig’s movements.
The friend testified that Miss Jenkins and Craig had picked her up late on Feb. 22, a Saturday night, and the three of them went to a downtown Champaign bar. They were there until closing and Craig left the bar ahead of the women just before 2 a.m. after having an interaction inside with Miss Jenkins.
Miss Jenkins got in her car and her friend was outside the car when Craig reached in, pulled Miss Jenkins’ blond wig off and tossed it across the parking lot. The friend retrieved it and gave it back to Miss Jenkins, only to have Craig do it again.
“They are going back and forth having some words,” said the friend, who added that Craig had called her and Miss Jenkins vile names.
“She was embarrassed, upset,” said the friend, adding that Miss Jenkins said she didn’t understand why he would do that to her. The two women returned to Miss Jenkins’ home and the friend left, driving Miss Jenkins’ car.
Later that day after Miss Jenkins had been found dead, the woman said there were scores of people gathered around the home. When deputies interviewed her, she did not tell them she had seen Craig in the house.
“I was scared. There was a lot of people around. I was just out of my mind,” she said, adding she gave that information to investigators privately the following day. Craig was arrested Feb. 25 in Rantoul.
Detectives were able to find video surveillance from an apartment building just east of Miss Jenkins’ home that showed Craig being picked up in a car shortly after noon that Sunday.
The woman driving that car testified she was giving Craig’s cousin a ride to his mother’s house when Craig called the cousin to ask for a ride. She described Craig as calm when he got in the back seat of her car.
“He had blood on him and Derek asked what was that,” she testified. “He (Craig) just said they got into it and she came at him. ‘I cracked her. She fell back on a stand.’ He said there was blood everywhere.”
At Craig’s request, she took him to a liquor store on Bloomington Road, where he went inside to buy a small bottle of liquor. His white athletic shoes, she said, appeared to have dried mud on them.
“I thought he was not the type to wear dirty shoes,” she said.
Investigators obtained video that was taken from above the checkout counter that showed dried blood on the top of Craig’s white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. Autopsy photos of Miss Jenkins revealed she had been stepped on with a bloody athletic shoe.
The woman said she dropped Craig and his cousin off at a house on Joanne Lane. Although she did not know Craig, she was able to find his name on social media to share with police.
In other testimony, a state crime lab DNA scientist testified that DNA profiles matching Craig and Miss Jenkins were found on a cigarette butt in her bedroom.
Other samples taken from her body, a bloody pink notebook and a broom handle in her house showed a combination of DNA that could have come from both Craig and Miss Jenkins.
The scientist also testified there was a mixture of their DNA on the handle of the car door Craig got in to get a ride, suggesting that he would have had her DNA on him and transferred it to the handle.
Another state crime lab expert on blood spatter analysis was able to determine from the shape and amount of the bloodstains on the walls and floor of Miss Jenkins’ bedroom that she had been hit more than once and that the blows occurred just inside the door to her bedroom.
Wrapping up his case, Larson called former sheriff’s investigator Tim Beckett to testify about records he obtained for Craig’s cellphone.
Those showed that after leaving the downtown Champaign bar about 2:15 a.m., Craig went to his daughter’s home in Champaign for about an hour, then to Miss Jenkins’ home from 4 to 5 a.m., then back to his daughter’s for a few minutes, then back to the Dale Drive home from about 5:45 a.m. to 11:52 a.m.
He then went to the liquor store, the Joanne Lane home, and an apartment on North Mattis Avenue before his phone recorded no more movement after 5:56 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Beckett said he also found five text messages on Miss Jenkins’ phone from Craig about 3:15 a.m. that included derogatory names, slurs and references to money and to Miss Jenkins being killed.
Between 3:11 and 3:25 a.m. that day, there were three missed calls on her phone from his number.